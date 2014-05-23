BRIEF-Veto Switch Gears & Cables gets order worth 190 mln rupees for supply of LED bulbs
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
* India raises 160 billion rupees at bond auction - cbank
* India cbank: cut-off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond at 95.68 rupees, yield at 8.7464 percent; fully sold.
* India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 101.01 rupees, yield at 8.6717 percent; fully sold.
* India cbank: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 94.68 rupees, yield at 8.9140 percent; fully sold.
* India cbank: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 93.87 rupees, yield at 8.8932 percent; fully sold.
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.7 percent, down after the pound rose to a one-month high against the dollar. It ended down 0.66 percent at 7151.18 points on Monday. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after a media report said an influential Bovis shareho
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016