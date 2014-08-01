MUMBAI, Aug 1 * India cbank accepts 59 bids for 25 billion rupees out of 120 bids for 62.97 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale * India cbank makes no partial allotment at 2020 bond auction; sets weighted average price at 98.76 rupees * India cbank accepts 107 bids for 60.27 billion rupees out of 438 bids for 244.95 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale * India cbank makes no partial allotment at 2024 bond auction; sets weighted average price at 99.20 rupees * India cbank accepts 38 bids for 19.96 billion rupees out of 100 bids for 57.95 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale * India cbank makes partial allotment of 82.2 percent on sole bid at 2043 bond auction; sets weighted average price at 104.97 rupees * For more on bond auction results, see: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)