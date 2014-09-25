Sept 25 * RBI says cut-off price for 7.32 percent 2014 bond 100 rupees * RBI says cut-off price for 7.56 percent 2014 bond 100 rupees * RBI says cut-off price for 6.49 percent 2015 bond 98.55 rupees * RBI says cut-off price for 7.17 percent 2015 bond 99.10 rupees * RBI does not accept offers for 7.38 percent 2015 (conv) bond * RBI says buys back 60.44 billion rupees versus 80 billion rupees notified