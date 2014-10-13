MUMBAI, Oct 13 * India cbank: sold 65.82 billion rupees via open market sale of bonds against 100 billion rupees notified * India cbank: gets bids worth 456.04 billion rupees at OMO bond sale * Rejects all bids for 8.07 percent 2017 (July) bonds at OMO bond sale; got 95.25 billion rupees worth of bids * Cut-off price for 8.79 percent 2021 bond 100.77 rupees, yield 8.6401 percent * Cut-off price for 8.33 percent 2026 bond 97.35 rupees, yield 8.6916 percent * Cut-off price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond 96.88 rupees, yield 8.6849 percent