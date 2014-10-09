MUMBAI Oct 9 Reserve Bank of India's surprise
open market sale of government bonds is intended to drain cash
from the banking system and is not an attempt to push up yields,
said two policy makers aware of the thinking behind the central
bank's measure.
The RBI had spooked bond investors after saying late on
Wednesday it would sell 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) bonds
via an open market operation.
The timing of the OMO sale announcement had fuelled
speculation the RBI was trying to cool bond prices after 10-year
bonds had rallied for three straight days,
sending yields to their lowest in more than a year on Wednesday.
Lower bond yields could undermine the RBI's high interest
rate policy.
"The OMO sale is being done to address structural liquidity
problems," said one official aware of the central bank's
thinking.
"RBI won't use OMO for yield management," the official
added.
The official added the sale was intended to address the
increase in deposit growth but low credit growth, which was
creating surplus liquidity in the banking system.
The officials declined to be identified because they were
not authorised to talk to media.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield had surged as much as 7
basis points to 8.48 percent on Thursday, or its largest
intraday rise in two months.
The last time the RBI sold bonds through OMOs was in July
2013.
(1 US dollar = 61.0200 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)