MUMBAI Oct 9 Reserve Bank of India's surprise open market sale of government bonds is intended to drain cash from the banking system and is not an attempt to push up yields, said two policy makers aware of the thinking behind the central bank's measure.

The RBI had spooked bond investors after saying late on Wednesday it would sell 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) bonds via an open market operation.

The timing of the OMO sale announcement had fuelled speculation the RBI was trying to cool bond prices after 10-year bonds had rallied for three straight days, sending yields to their lowest in more than a year on Wednesday.

Lower bond yields could undermine the RBI's high interest rate policy.

"The OMO sale is being done to address structural liquidity problems," said one official aware of the central bank's thinking.

"RBI won't use OMO for yield management," the official added.

The official added the sale was intended to address the increase in deposit growth but low credit growth, which was creating surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The officials declined to be identified because they were not authorised to talk to media.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield had surged as much as 7 basis points to 8.48 percent on Thursday, or its largest intraday rise in two months.

The last time the RBI sold bonds through OMOs was in July 2013. (1 US dollar = 61.0200 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)