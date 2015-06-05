MUMBAI, June 5 The Reserve Bank of India devolved 8.89 billion rupees ($139.23 million) of the 30 billion rupees being sold in the 8.24 percent 2033 bonds, two dealers who were allocated the debt told Reuters on Friday.

The cut-off for the 2033 bonds was set at 8.1490 percent, the dealers told Reuters.

The sale of 2033 bonds was part of the RBI's 160 billion rupees sale of government bonds. The rest of the debt were fully sold.

For other results see ($1 = 63.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Savio Shetty, Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)