MUMBAI, June 26 The Reserve Bank of India cancelled three out of four government bond tranches being sold at its weekly auction on Friday, while also extending trading hours until 6 p.m. (1230 GMT), traders told Reuters.

The RBI was scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, but only accepted 60 billion rupees in bids for the 7.88 percent 2030 bonds, setting a cut-off price of 97.87 rupees and a yield of 8.1295 percent.

The RBI cancelled the sale of 7.35 percent 2024 bonds, 7.95 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.17 percent 2044 bonds.

The central bank also accepted only 7.5 billion rupees in bids for its 150 billion rupees auction under the seven-day variable rate reverse repo, it said in a release.

Following the government bond auction results, the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 7.80 percent. ($1 = 63.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Suvashree Choudhury, and Savio Shetty; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)