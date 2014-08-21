A man makes a phone call while standing near a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) crest at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will prioritize improving liquidity in debt markets, including by issuing longer-dated bonds and conducting more frequent buybacks, according to an annual report out on Thursday.

Other measures to deepen trading will include debt switches, through which the RBI exchanges bonds, reducing the number of maturities so that trading can increase in fewer bonds, and reviewing guidelines on shorting bonds.

"The Reserve Bank plans to articulate a comprehensive debt management strategy with sound international practice," the central bank said in its 2013/14 annual report.

However, the RBI did not provide specific details.

Under Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RBI has sought to further develop bond markets, by for example introducing term repos and bond futures.

Full report: bit.ly/1sWUKxm

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)