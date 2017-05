The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India said foreign investors can re-invest coupons of government bonds on the entire $30 billion limit, effective immediately.

Reinvestment of coupons will be above the permissible $30 billion foreign investment limit for government bonds, the RBI said.

The RBI in its monetary policy had allowed long-term foreign investors to reinvest their coupons in government bonds.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)