* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bp at 8.86 pct

* Profit booking after recent rally seen

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 21 Indian government bonds eased slightly on Monday as investors booked profits after a powerful rally sent the benchmark 10-year yield to a three-month low in the previous session.

Analysts say markets were relieved after the Reserve Bank of India fully sold the 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of bonds on offer on Thursday, pulling off the country's biggest debt auction without any devolvement. [ID: nL3N0N91Z4]

Any signs of weak demand would have hurt the bond markets, analysts had warned, raising doubts about whether India could sell the 3.68 trillion rupees of gross debt borrowings scheduled for the April to September period.

Traders will now focus on the composition of this week's 160-billion-rupee auction, due after the close of markets.

"Today's selling was a natural market reaction driven by profit booking," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at AK Capital.

"With consistent supplies and the election outcome around the corner the yields would experience cautious trade with a selling bias in the near term," Satapathy said.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.86 from its last close of 8.85 percent. That is well below 9.03 percent hit last week, before a powerful recovery on Thursday.

Further gains in bonds could also be capped by caution due to India's ongoing five-week elections. Mumbai will vote on Thursday, with the markets remaining closed for the day.

In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate eased 1 basis point to end at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.58 percent. ($1 = 60.3950 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)