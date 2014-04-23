* 10-year bond yield flat at 8.85 pct

* Minimum underwriting commission seen lower than in recent sales, indicating good demand

* Bond sale of 160 bln rupees awaited

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, April 23 Indian government bonds ended flat on Wednesday with caution prevailing ahead of the 160 billion rupee ($2.63 billion) debt auction later this week, while easing liquidity conditions pushed overnight rates lower.

Concern about the hefty supply in debt markets - with gross borrowings at 3.68 trillion rupees from April to September, has been the dominant factor as traders await the outcome of elections next month and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review in early June.

The Reserve Bank of India set minimum underwriting commissions for the debt auction on Friday, which were lower than in recent weeks, typically signalling expectations of a stronger appetite for bonds.

Investors are also looking ahead to the India Meteorological Department's monsoon forecast, expected this week. The World Meteorological Organisation said on Wednesday it expected India to see below average rains this year, which could dent crop output and raise inflation fears.

"Low level of underwriting fee reflects better appetite for bonds and a firm undertone of the market," said the head of trading with a foreign bank.

"Cash situation has improved on the back of redemptions, but caution will prevent any position augmentation."

The 10-year benchmark yield ended flat at 8.85 percent, after moving in a range of 8.84 to 8.88 percent during the day.

Bond markets will remain shut on Thursday as Mumbai heads to the polls.

Earlier in the day, the RBI sold 150 billion rupees in a treasury bill auction, pricing the 91-day treasury bills at 8.8550 percent, unchanged from last week.

Meanwhile, the overnight cash rate ended at 7.10/7.15 percent compared with 8.00/8.10 percent on Tuesday, easing after touching as much as 9.15 percent on Monday, its highest since March 28.

The fall came as cash conditions improved on the back of redemptions worth 77.1 billion rupees of state loans on Wednesday.

In the overnight swaps market, the benchmark five-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.60 percent. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)