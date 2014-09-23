MUMBAI, Sept 23 India will buy back bonds worth 80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on Thursday via a multiple price auction, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government had last week repurchased the first tranche of bonds worth 127.61 billion rupees.

The securities that the government will buy back on Thursday are 7.32 percent 2014, 7.56 percent 2014, 6.49 percent 2015, 7.17 percent 2015 bonds and 7.38 percent 2015 convertible bonds, the central bank statement said.

"The repurchase by the Government of India will be undertaken to prematurely redeem the government stocks by utilizing surplus cash balances," said the statement.

