MUMBAI, Sept 23 India will buy back bonds worth
80 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on Thursday via a multiple
price auction, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The government had last week repurchased the first tranche of
bonds worth 127.61 billion rupees.
The securities that the government will buy back on Thursday
are 7.32 percent 2014, 7.56 percent 2014, 6.49 percent 2015,
7.17 percent 2015 bonds and 7.38 percent 2015 convertible bonds,
the central bank statement said.
"The repurchase by the Government of India will be
undertaken to prematurely redeem the government stocks by
utilizing surplus cash balances," said the statement.
(1 US dollar = 61.0130 Indian rupee)
