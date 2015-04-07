MUMBAI, April 7 India's central bank said on
Tuesday it was preparing to widen trading for less liquid
government bonds and would let banks buy into infrastructure
bonds, continuing efforts to develop the country's debt markets.
The debt market measures were announced as part of the
Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday, when interest
rates were kept on hold. They continue the central bank's
practice under Governor Raghuram Rajan to announce frequent
initiatives for markets.
The RBI said it would announce a plan that would promote
"market making" in "semi-liquid" and "illiquid government
securities" in the next three months.
India's central bank has been keen to promote more trading
across debt maturities as it now only concentrates on around
four to five bonds.
Traders said any measures would need to incentivise primary
dealers and ensure they did not suffer losses, such as by having
the central bank actively buy back illiquid debt.
"Market makers would need protection and tools though,
including backstop liquidity when required," said Ananth
Narayan, Regional Head of Financial Markets, South Asia,
Standard Chartered Bank.
The RBI on Tuesday also said it would allow banks to buy
infrastructure bonds under certain conditions, including how
much of the debt lenders can hold. Purchased infrastructure
bonds would also not be counted within the bank's reserve
requirements with the central bank.
India introduced infrastructure bonds last year as a way to
fund billions of dollars needed for mega-projects. But the
market has struggled to take off after the RBI banned lenders
from buying the bonds, seeking instead to attract institutional
investors.
The central bank also announced a slew of other measures,
including allowing companies to raise rupee debt offshore and
encouraging banks to decide lending rates based on their
marginal cost of funding.
