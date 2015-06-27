MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India released the full details of its government bond auction late on Friday. The RBI was scheduled to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, but only accepted 60 billion rupees in bids for the 7.88 percent 2030 bonds, while cancelling the sale of three other tranches. Below are the full results. Auction Results 7.35 pct 7.88 pct 2030 7.95 pct 2032 8.17 pct 2044 2024 bonds bonds bonds bonds Competitive 109 151 121 172 bids received (number) (amount in bln 88.1 130.24 58.5 65.25 rupees) Competitive 0 81 0 0 bids accepted (number) (amount in bln 0 59.8 0 0 rupees) Partial 0 (0 bids) 5 (2 bids) 0 (0 bids) 0 (0 bids) Allotment (as a pct of competitive bids) Non-Competitive 0 9 0 0 bids accepted (number) (amount in mln 0 200 0 0 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)