MUMBAI, Sept 29 India's central bank will allow
foreign investors to buy an additional $18.2 billion in
government bonds in stages over the next few years, as part of
measures introduced on Tuesday to open up domestic markets.
The long-anticipated change involves increasing the
government debt limit for foreign investors to up to 5 percent
of the current outstanding amount of bonds.
The increase, to be carried out in stages until March 2018,
will translate into 1.2 trillion rupees ($18.19 billion) in
potential investment.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said foreign investors would
also be allowed to buy into debt issued by the country's states
for the first time, although only up to 2 percent of outstanding
debt, or totalling 500 billion rupees by March 2018.
The actions highlight the growing confidence India can
withstand a likely increase in U.S. interest rates later this
year, which is expected to lead to selling by foreign investors
in most emerging markets.
"These moves should boost inflows," said Leong Lin Jing, an
investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore in
emailed comments.
"They also signal the RBI's rising confidence in the
resilience of India's capital markets. India, particularly
versus other EMs (emerging markets), has seen stable capital
flows supported by FDI (foreign direct investment) and bond
buying."
The RBI announced the market measures as part of a policy
review in which it cut its key repo interest rate by a
bigger-than-expected 50 basis points.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much
as 17 basis points to 7.56 percent, its lowest since mid-July,
2013 after the decision.
Among other measures, the RBI said it would allow Indian
companies to issue rupee-denominated bonds with minimum maturity
of five years.
The RBI also said it would lower limits on how much
government debt banks are mandated to hold in stages, in a move
expected to help increase the amount that can be used for loans.
In currency markets, the RBI said it would allow flexibility
in managing currency risk for investors in over-the-counter
markets in order to make hedging easier.
It also introduced exchange-traded currency futures and
options for euro, sterling, and Japanese yen trades against the
U.S. dollar.
For full policy statement see: bit.ly/1NZfIoq
($1 = 65.9825 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam, Robert Birsel)