Dec 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.95 rupees, yield at 8.0318 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 101.28 rupees, yield at 8.0157 pct; fully sold * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2029 bond at 98.48 rupees, yield at 7.7742 pct * Reserve Bank of India: devolves 19.43 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2029 bond * Reserve Bank of India: sets cut-off price for 7.35 pct 2024 bond at 97.46 rupees, yield at 7.7614 pct; fully sold

