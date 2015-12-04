MUMBAI Dec 4 The Reserve Bank of India did not
accept all bids at its scheduled bond auction on Friday, the
first time in six months a debt sale has raised less than the
announced amount, as the central bank sought to signal its
discomfort about high yields.
Out of the announced sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.25
billion) on Friday, the RBI "devolved" 19.42 billion rupees of
the 7.59 percent 2029 bond, while accepting all bids for the
remaining three bond maturities being sold.
The RBI can choose not to accept all bids at the debt
auctions through a process known as a "devolvement", which leads
underwriting dealers to buy up the shortfall in undersubscribed
tenders at the determined cut-off yield.
The devolvement comes at a time when the RBI is engaging in
a tricky balancing act with domestic yields to keep volatility
out of its bond markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's historic
policy decision this month.
The RBI's last devolvement was on June 12 when sentiment was
negative due to a high inflation reading.
"The bids had come at much higher yields," said one official
aware of the central bank's decision in explaining the
devolvement.
Still, the official added the central bank had also decided
not to devolve too big an amount in order to avoid destabilising
markets.
In previous auctions, the RBI agreed to pay higher interest
rates to investors at bond auctions, fearing a devolvement would
send a negative signal to markets, people with knowledge of the
central bank's operations had told Reuters.
But this week, the RBI announced it would buy bonds in the
open market, as traders noted the central bank appeared to worry
that yields had now risen too much.
A second official familiar with the RBI's thinking said the
devolvement on Friday was another signal the central bank
believed yields had risen too much.
"Market cannot take RBI for a ride," said another senior
official. "It is important to give a signal that RBI is a
responsible debt manager."
($1 = 66.78 rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)