* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.98 bln rupees out of 108 bids for 73.89 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI accepts 1 bid for 29.91 bln rupees out of 167 bids for 177.76 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 99.71 pct on 1 bid at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 93 bids for 79.91 bln rupees out of 186 bids for 193.81 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 14.95 pct on 18 bids at 2026 bond auction * RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.82 bln rupees out of 129 bids for 97.17 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 74.12 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 99.9 pct on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction

