April 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 45 bids for 19.89 bln rupees out of 155 bids for 86 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI accepts 6 bids for 29.89 bln rupees out of 144 bids for 137.22 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 97.84 pct on 1 bid at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 147 bids for 79.84 bln rupees out of 231 bids for 181.06 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 11.51 pct on 7 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 11.56 pct on 4 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 14 bids for 19.98 bln rupees out of 91 bids for 60.49 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.1 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction

