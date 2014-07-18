July 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

Accepts 38 bids for 19.67 bln rupees out of 90 bids for 48.23 bln rupees received at 2022 bond sale Says partial allotment of 54.45 pct on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction Accepts 115 bids for 69.86 bln rupees out of 192 bids for 154.92 bln rupees received at 2028 bond sale Says partial allotment of 85 pct on 4 bids at 2028 bond auction Accepts 42 bids for 29.89 bln rupees out of 107 bids for 87.46 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale Says partial allotment of 54.68 pct on 2 bids at 2030 bond auction Accepts 50 bids for 19.95 bln rupees out of 91 bids for 57.66 bln rupees received at 2043 bond sale Says partial allotment of 48.55 pct on 1 bid at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupma Dwivedi)