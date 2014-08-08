Aug 8 India will sell 80 billion rupees of government bonds on Aug 14, the Reserve Bank of India said, lower than the scheduled 140 billion rupees announced in its calendar earlier.

India will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.40 percent 2024 bond, 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bond and 20 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bond.

The Reserve Bank of India said the auction would be via the multiple price method. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Alison Williams)