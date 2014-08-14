US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.40 percent 2024 bond at 98.89 rupees, yield at 8.5667 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 95.15 rupees, yield at 8.8638 percent; fully sold * Cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 104.25 rupees, yield at 8.8207 percent; fully sold (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss