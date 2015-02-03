MUMBAI Feb 3 The Reserve Bank of India and the
Securities and Exchange Board of India said a rule announced
earlier in the day preventing foreign investors from buying
corporate bonds with less than three years remaining until
maturity would come into effect immediately.
The central bank had announced the rule at its monetary
policy review earlier in the day but had not specified when the
rules would come into effect.
Most analysts had believed the rules would be applied only
when the central bank is due to announce detailed operational
guidelines at the end of the month.
Rules preventing foreign investors from investing in liquid
and money market mutual fund schemes, also announced earlier in
the day, would also be applied immediately, the regulators said.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)