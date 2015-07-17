MUMBAI, July 15 Indian banks are planning to
slow purchases of government securities until the end of
September, executives and analysts say, after a sharp rise in
yields that will pressure bottom lines already weighed down by
bad loans.
The retreat by buyers in the face of an increased supply of
govermment bonds could raise the government's borrowing costs.
That would be a blow to a government that has to spend more
to boost economic growth, as it would have hoped to benefit more
from the central bank's interest rate cuts earlier this year.
The Indian government plans to borrow 6 trillion rupees
($94.5 billion) in the fiscal year through March 2016. So far,
it has raised 2.1 trillion rupees.
"We will avoid adding big amounts to the trading portfolio,"
said state-run Union Bank of India Chairman and Managing
Director Arun Tiwari in Mumbai.
State-run lenders, which make up the bulk of India's banking
sector, are the largest buyers of government bonds in the
primary market, and profits from treasury holdings typically
make up between 20 and 30 percent of their earnings.
But rising yields during the June quarter squeezed profits
at a time when these banks are under pressure to improve
profitability and margins.
"We are reducing duration on our trading books and will only
buy to the extent of our requirement, not more than that," said
a treasurer at another state-run bank, declining to be named as
he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The central bank's surprise open market sale of government
bonds this week added to pressure on yields. And traders
expected more of these sales.
To meet India's statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), banks have
to maintain at least 21.5 percent of their deposits in
government securities, ensuring captive demand.
However, banks currently hold closer to 28 percent in
government securities, seeking safe havens to counter loan
growth hovering at the lowest levels since September 2014 and
steady deposit growth.
But there was now an incentive to trim bold holdings.
Union Bank's Tiwari told Reuters that the cost of bringing
in term deposits is higher than interest earned from buying a
10-year bond.
Though bond yields are up just 13 bps since the RBI began
cutting interest rates in January, sharp swings in the second
quarter, when the most traded 10-year bond yield
rose 30 bps really ate into banks' earnings.
With worries that weak monsoon rains will push food prices
high, concerns over inflation have dampened expectations for
another rate cut in the near term, and dealers expect bond
yields to rise another 15 basis points in this quarter.
If the RBI relaxes foreign investment limits in government
securities it could bring some relief to the bond market,
otherwise it is hard to see who would offset the reduced demand
from domestic banks.
"There is no marginal buyer. Risk appetite has clearly
shrunk," said a senior trader at a private bank.
"Unless foreign limits are relaxed or inflation falls below
RBI's trajectory, the government will end up paying higher
yields."
($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques and Simon Cameron-Moore)