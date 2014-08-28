Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India: RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 98.25 rupees, yield at 8.6567 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 98.76 rupees, yield at 8.5864 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 95.89 rupees, yield at 8.7780 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 104.53 rupees, yield at 8.7946 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* S&P 500 earnings estimated to have risen 10.7 pct in 1st-qtr