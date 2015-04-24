BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
April 24 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: cut-off yield for new govt security 2023 at 7.6800 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.15 pct 2026 bond at 102.72 rupees, yield at 7.7878 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 103.89 rupees, yield at 7.8380 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 103.58 rupees, yield at 7.8557 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The