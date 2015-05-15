May 15 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sells 70 bln rupees vs notified 70 bln rupees of 8.15 pct 2026 bond * RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 101.25 rupees, yield at 7.9629 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.15 pct 2026 bond at 101.10 rupees, yield at 8.0017 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 98.87 rupees, yield at 8.0703 pct * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.03 rupees, yield at 8.0774 pct * RBI: underwriters bought 11.48 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bond out of 30 bln rupees on offer * RBI: underwriters bought 15.61 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bond out of 30 bln rupees on offer

Source text: bit.ly/1HkE0b5 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)