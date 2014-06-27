June 27 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 98.70 rupees, yield at 8.5517 pct

RBI: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2023 bond at 100.62 rupees, yield at 8.7297 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 96.13 rupees, yield at 8.7485 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 95.12 rupees, yield at 8.7685 pct; fully sold

India cbank says underwriters bought 9.62 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds out of 30 bln rupees on offer

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )