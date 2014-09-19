US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 105.81 rupees, yield at 8.6777 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 98.85 rupees, yield at 8.5237 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 percent 2024 bond at 99.57 rupees, yield at 8.4625 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 96.93 rupees, yield at 8.6589 percent; fully sold
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.