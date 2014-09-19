Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 105.81 rupees, yield at 8.6777 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 98.85 rupees, yield at 8.5237 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 percent 2024 bond at 99.57 rupees, yield at 8.4625 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 96.93 rupees, yield at 8.6589 percent; fully sold

