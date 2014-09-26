Sept 26 RBI accepts 32 bids for 19.94 bln rupees out of 115 bids for 70.35 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 17.3 pct on 16 bids at 2020 bond auction RBI accepts 52 bids for 59.87 bln rupees out of 273 bids for 170.76 bln rupees received at 2028 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 19.54 pct on 17 bids at 2028 bond auction RBI accepts 22 bids for 19.93 bln rupees out of 97 bids for 59.15 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 61.67 pct on 3 bids at 2030 bond auction RBI accepts 42 bids for 19.97 bln rupees out of 102 bids for 66.92 bln rupees received at 2042 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 13.12 pct on 5 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)