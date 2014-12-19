Dec 19 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 100.80 rupees, yield at 8.0847 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 103.00 rupees, yield at 7.9454 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.63 rupees, yield at 7.9669 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 102.23 rupees, yield at 7.9726 pct; fully sold