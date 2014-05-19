May 19 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 23-Cbank

* India to sell 40 billion rupees of 7.80 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2023 bonds -Cbank

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds -Cbank

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )