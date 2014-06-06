US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
(Corrects third bullet to 500 million rupees from 750 million rupees and fourth bullet to 750 million from 500 million, after RBI corrected the figures)
June 4 India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1 billion rupees for new 6 years bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 million rupees for 2042 bonds For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487