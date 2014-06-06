June 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI sets cut-off yield for new 6-year bond at 8.27 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 101.77 rupees, yield at 8.5523 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 97.89 rupees, yield at 8.5489 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 97.02 rupees, yield at 8.8504 percent; fully sold

