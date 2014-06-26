June 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupees per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupees per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0082 rupees per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0098 rupees per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds

