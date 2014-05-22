US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0049 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0039 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0062 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0063 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds For details, click
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf