June 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on June 6-Cbank

* India to sell 40 billion rupees of new 6 years bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2023 bonds - Cbank

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds - Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)