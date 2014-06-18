June 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2022 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 bln rupees for 2028 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2030 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 mln rupees for 2043 bonds

