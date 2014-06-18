US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
June 18 The Reserve Bank of India:
India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2022 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 bln rupees for 2028 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2030 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 mln rupees for 2043 bonds
For details, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss