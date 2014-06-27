June 27 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI accepts 40 bids for 20.36 bln rupees out of 85 bids for 59.61 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of nil pct on 0 bids at 2020 bond auction RBI accepts 65 bids for 69.88 bln rupees out of 200 bids for 178.73 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 61.26 pct on 6 bids at 2023 bond auction RBI accepts 10 bids for 19.88 bln rupees out of 68 bids for 48.69 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 81.97 pct on 1 bid at 2032 bond auction RBI accepts 33 bids for 30 bln rupees out of 75 bids for 66.29 bln rupees received at 2042 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 70.5 pct on 3 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)