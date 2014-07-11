July 11 RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 97.83 rupees, yield at 8.7454 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2023 bond at 100.10 rupees, yield at 8.8111 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 95.53 rupees, yield at 8.8185 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 94.42 rupees, yield at 8.8386 pct; fully sold