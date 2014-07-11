European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
July 11 RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 97.83 rupees, yield at 8.7454 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.83 pct 2023 bond at 100.10 rupees, yield at 8.8111 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 95.53 rupees, yield at 8.8185 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 94.42 rupees, yield at 8.8386 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see (ID:nL4N0PM17Q)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme