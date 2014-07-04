July 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bond at 98.02 rupees, yield at 8.7000 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 100.20 rupees, yield at 8.5734 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 105.82 rupees, yield at 8.6792 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 104.36 rupees, yield at 8.6910 percent; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)