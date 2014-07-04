July 4 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 71 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 111 bids for 64.74 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 66.61 percent on 5 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI accepts 116 bids for 69.96 billion rupees out of 168 bids for 145.70 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 0.34 percent on 6 bids at 2028 bond auction

* RBI accepts 51 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 99 bids for 70.84 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 88.32 percent on 3 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 32 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 91 bids for 59.34 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 64.95 percent on 4 bids at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)