July 11 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 98 bids for 67.20 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 91.2 percent on 1 bid at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 87 bids for 69.08 billion rupees out of 166 bids for 160.79 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 34 percent on 5 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 24 bids for 19.97 billion rupees out of 65 bids for 55.66 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 2.75 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 38 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 78 bids for 73.02 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 23.01 percent on 2 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)