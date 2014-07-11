European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
July 11 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 98 bids for 67.20 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 91.2 percent on 1 bid at 2020 bond auction
* RBI accepts 87 bids for 69.08 billion rupees out of 166 bids for 160.79 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 34 percent on 5 bids at 2023 bond auction
* RBI accepts 24 bids for 19.97 billion rupees out of 65 bids for 55.66 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 2.75 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction
* RBI accepts 38 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 78 bids for 73.02 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 23.01 percent on 2 bids at 2042 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme