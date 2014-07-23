July 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 bln rupees for new 10 year bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 mln rupees for 2020 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 mln rupees for 2032 bonds India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2042 bonds

For details click: (ID:nS8N0P8046) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)