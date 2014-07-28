July 28 The Reserve of Bank of India: India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Aug 1 -Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 90 bln rupees of 8.40 pct 2024 bonds -Cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.23 pct 2043 bonds -Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)