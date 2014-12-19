Dec 19 The Reserve Bank of India: RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.52 bln rupees out of 110 bids for 76.58 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 86.36 pct on 10 bids at 2020 bond Auction RBI accepts 107 bids for 59.77 bln rupees out of 177 bids for 135.40 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 66.81 pct on 11 bids at 2024 bond auction RBI accepts 32 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 128 bids for 95.77 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale RBI accepts 7 bids for 19.92 bln rupees out of 83 bids for 68.15 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale RBI says partial allotment of 84.36 pct on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction RBI says partial allotment of 75.31 pct on 3 bids at 2044 bond auction (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)