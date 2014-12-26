Dec 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.08 pct 2022 bond at 99.71 rupees, yield at 8.1298 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 109.36 rupees, yield at 8.1329 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.15 pct 2026 bond at 101.29 rupees, yield at 7.9785 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2040 bond at 102.59 rupees, yield at 8.0591 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click [id: nI8N0OT02N] (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)