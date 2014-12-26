US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 39 bids for 19.84 billion rupees out of 81 bids for 51.35 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 13.42 percent on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction
* RBI accepts 78 bids for 59.88 billion rupees out of 163 bids for 148.59 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 22.31 percent on 2 bids at 2026 bond auction
* RBI accepts 64 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 81 bids for 54.43 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 54.6 percent on 1 bid at 2030 bond auction
* RBI accepts 52 bids for 29.91 billion rupees out of 97 bids for 67.05 billion rupees received at 2040 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 66.28 percent on 1 bid at 2040 bond auction (Reporting By Derek Francis)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829