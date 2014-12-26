Dec 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 19.84 billion rupees out of 81 bids for 51.35 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 13.42 percent on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI accepts 78 bids for 59.88 billion rupees out of 163 bids for 148.59 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 22.31 percent on 2 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 64 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 81 bids for 54.43 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 54.6 percent on 1 bid at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 52 bids for 29.91 billion rupees out of 97 bids for 67.05 billion rupees received at 2040 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 66.28 percent on 1 bid at 2040 bond auction (Reporting By Derek Francis)