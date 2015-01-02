Jan 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 100.93 rupees, yield at 8.0528 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 102.34 rupees, yield at 7.9958 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 105.27 rupees, yield at 7.9523 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 102.17 rupees, yield at 7.9773 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)