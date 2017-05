June 12 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 46 bids for 17.20 bln rupees out of 87 bids for 51.05 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI accepts 87 bids for 60 bln rupees out of 190 bids for 155.64 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 39.91 pct on 6 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.89 bln rupees out of 102 bids for 70.31 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 12.32 pct on 3 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 59 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 162 bids for 80.95 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 79.2 pct on 7 bids at 2044 bond auction